NRP charge 10 people with impaired driving
Niagara Regional Police have charged 10 people with impaired driving.
The charges were laid between May 3rd and the 9th.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Carlos Dario DURAN, 59 years, Niagara Falls
David TSIGIRLAH, 23 years, Niagara on the Lake
Jorge Leonel STERNS CORNEJO, 39 years, Pennsylvania, USA
Carl MARNO, 55 years, Fort Erie
Jamal V ALRASHEDI, 33 years, St. Catharines
Alfredo SALAS CORTES, 43 years, Grimsby
Justine C REMPEL, 34 years, St. Catharines
Derrick E WEBER, 36 years, Niagara Falls
Michael BRIAND, 35 years, Welland
Daniel Douglas GREENSIDES, 36 years, St. Catharines
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR May 11 - DR. KARIM ALIMixing covid vaccines, what have we learned; will they be mixed in the near future? Are we suffering from vaccine envy? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi FullerROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi Fuller
-
view form the drive thru - Mount Everest: China to set up 'separation line' at summitview form the drive thru - Mount Everest: China to set up 'separation line' at summit