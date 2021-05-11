NRP charge 10 people with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police have charged 10 people with impaired driving.

The charges were laid between May 3rd and the 9th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Carlos Dario DURAN, 59 years, Niagara Falls

David TSIGIRLAH, 23 years, Niagara on the Lake

Jorge Leonel STERNS CORNEJO, 39 years, Pennsylvania, USA

Carl MARNO, 55 years, Fort Erie

Jamal V ALRASHEDI, 33 years, St. Catharines

Alfredo SALAS CORTES, 43 years, Grimsby

Justine C REMPEL, 34 years, St. Catharines

Derrick E WEBER, 36 years, Niagara Falls

Michael BRIAND, 35 years, Welland

Daniel Douglas GREENSIDES, 36 years, St. Catharines