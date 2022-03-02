NRP charge 11 people with impaired driving between Feb. 21- 27
Niagara Regional Police charged 11 people with impaired driving between Feb. 21-27.
The police force releases the names of people facing the charges in hopes of deterring others from doing the same.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Kevin M. ROSCOE, 32yrs, St. Catharines
Sarah H. FORSTER, 55yrs, St. Catharines
Gurjeet SINGH, 24yrs, Niagara Falls
Nikhil SADHRA, 24yrs, Niagara Falls
Joseph R WATCHORN, 62yrs, Fort Erie
Rhyan A. BEAL, 37yrs, Lincoln
Omar A. RIDGWAY, 21yrs, St. Catharines
Renee A. JOHN-GEORGE, 38yrs, St. Catharines
Patrick A CHALMERS, 42yrs, Niagara Falls
Christine T. CUSHING, 42yrs, Elora
Bradley K. HOLLINGSWORTH, 40yrs, Niagara Falls