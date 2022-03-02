NRP charge 11 people with impaired driving between Feb. 21- 27

Niagara Regional Police charged 11 people with impaired driving between Feb. 21-27.

The police force releases the names of people facing the charges in hopes of deterring others from doing the same.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Kevin M. ROSCOE, 32yrs, St. Catharines

Sarah H. FORSTER, 55yrs, St. Catharines

Gurjeet SINGH, 24yrs, Niagara Falls

Nikhil SADHRA, 24yrs, Niagara Falls

Joseph R WATCHORN, 62yrs, Fort Erie

Rhyan A. BEAL, 37yrs, Lincoln

Omar A. RIDGWAY, 21yrs, St. Catharines

Renee A. JOHN-GEORGE, 38yrs, St. Catharines

Patrick A CHALMERS, 42yrs, Niagara Falls

Christine T. CUSHING, 42yrs, Elora

Bradley K. HOLLINGSWORTH, 40yrs, Niagara Falls