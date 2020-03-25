NRP charge 12 people with impaired driving between March 9th - 22nd
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
They were charged between March 9th and March 22nd.
William G. KRUCHKA 67 years, Grimsby
William ELLISON 29 years, Boca Raton FL
Christopher D. HAWKINS 41 years, Fort Erie
Keith B. LEONARD 39 years, Niagara Falls
Toufic DOUMANI 67 years, St. Catharines
Ben T. BRUINING 19 years, Gilford
Paul C. COMPISANO 41 years, Fort Erie
Justin J. GABOURY 40 years, Welland
Bradley W. OUWENDYK 33 years, St. Catharines
Danny M. RIMANDO 54 years, Niagara Falls
Carla M. ANTOSH 50 years, Grimsby
Kristopher D. BOLAND 46 years, Fort Erie
-
5PM MAR 26TH
Johnathan Younker
-
4PM MAR 26TH
Catherine Habermebl Acting Commissioner, Public Works at Niagara Region
-
3PM MAR 26TH
U.S. troops on Canadian border - to keep Americans in?