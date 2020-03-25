NRP charge 12 people with impaired driving between March 9th - 22nd

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

They were charged between March 9th and March 22nd.

William G. KRUCHKA 67 years, Grimsby

William ELLISON 29 years, Boca Raton FL

Christopher D. HAWKINS 41 years, Fort Erie

Keith B. LEONARD 39 years, Niagara Falls

Toufic DOUMANI 67 years, St. Catharines

Ben T. BRUINING 19 years, Gilford

Paul C. COMPISANO 41 years, Fort Erie

Justin J. GABOURY 40 years, Welland

Bradley W. OUWENDYK 33 years, St. Catharines

Danny M. RIMANDO 54 years, Niagara Falls

Carla M. ANTOSH 50 years, Grimsby

Kristopher D. BOLAND 46 years, Fort Erie