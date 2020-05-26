NRP charge 16 people with impaired driving between May 11-24th
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.
Sixteen drivers were charged between May 11-24th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Brandy N. OPAVSKY 37 years, Grimsby
Mitchell A. BELANGER 34 years, St. Catharines
Mary J. KEAYS 42 years, Welland
Peter J. REHAN 41 years, Niagara Falls
John B. KEOUGH 62 years, St. Catharines
Adrian CRUZ 28 years, Welland
Michael A. FINLAY 30 years, Etobicoke
Randy M. LOCKHART 55 years, Niagara Falls
Darrell G. CONWAY 51 years, Welland
Lee Anne MAIOLO 41 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Desiree N. M. L. STEWART 21 years, Toronto
Jeremy C. VOKEY 42 years, Pelham
Daniella M. RIZK 22 years, St. Catharines
Justin C. SMIRTHWAITE 44 years, St. Catharines
Melissa A. CORMIER 37 years, St. Catharines
Albert J. TYCHYNSKI 58 years, Niagara Falls
