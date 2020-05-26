NRP charge 16 people with impaired driving between May 11-24th

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Sixteen drivers were charged between May 11-24th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Brandy N. OPAVSKY 37 years, Grimsby

Mitchell A. BELANGER 34 years, St. Catharines

Mary J. KEAYS 42 years, Welland

Peter J. REHAN 41 years, Niagara Falls

John B. KEOUGH 62 years, St. Catharines

Adrian CRUZ 28 years, Welland

Michael A. FINLAY 30 years, Etobicoke

Randy M. LOCKHART 55 years, Niagara Falls

Darrell G. CONWAY 51 years, Welland

Lee Anne MAIOLO 41 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Desiree N. M. L. STEWART 21 years, Toronto

Jeremy C. VOKEY 42 years, Pelham

Daniella M. RIZK 22 years, St. Catharines

Justin C. SMIRTHWAITE 44 years, St. Catharines

Melissa A. CORMIER 37 years, St. Catharines

Albert J. TYCHYNSKI 58 years, Niagara Falls