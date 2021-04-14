NRP charge 21 people with impaired driving from March 22nd to April 11th
The Niagara Regional Police have charged 21 people with impaired driving in Niagara over approximately three weeks.
The lastest list spans March 22nd to April 11th
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Piotr Adam KONEFAL, 46 Years, St. Catharines
Dustin M DELANGE, 36 Years, Niagara Falls
Taylor Johnathan FENTON, 23 Years, Thorold
Abram GUENTHER, 22 Years, Niagara Falls
Dino LAVALLE, 43 Years, Niagara on the Lake
Alexander COCKERILL, 28 Years, Thorold
Samantha Emmeline Jean VOTH, 26 Years, St. Catharines
Nicolas Walter SOLARI, 21 Years, Milton
Shawn R PEARSON, 53 Years, Niagara Falls
Susan CUVIELLO, 63 Years, Niagara Falls
Nicholas RUTTE, 37 Years, Feversham
Joseph Steven SARCINO, 38 Years, Niagara Falls
Brian MCGUIRE, 56 Years, Springwater
Douglas MILLER, 67 Years, Welland
Juan Felipe BARRERA SANCHEZ, 28 Years, London
Christopher Brian JURAS, 29 Years, Niagara Falls
Jeremy Brian HAMM, 43 Years, Niagara on the Lake
Scott James REMPEL, 33 Years, Welland
Casey J FRANIC, 40 Years, Thorold
Mazin Tarig SHAKIR, 20 Years, Buffalo
Concetta Francis GUALTIERI, 50 Years, Niagara Falls
