NRP charge 21 people with impaired driving from March 22nd to April 11th

The Niagara Regional Police have charged 21 people with impaired driving in Niagara over approximately three weeks.

The lastest list spans March 22nd to April 11th

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Piotr Adam KONEFAL, 46 Years, St. Catharines

Dustin M DELANGE, 36 Years, Niagara Falls

Taylor Johnathan FENTON, 23 Years, Thorold

Abram GUENTHER, 22 Years, Niagara Falls

Dino LAVALLE, 43 Years, Niagara on the Lake

Alexander COCKERILL, 28 Years, Thorold

Samantha Emmeline Jean VOTH, 26 Years, St. Catharines

Nicolas Walter SOLARI, 21 Years, Milton

Shawn R PEARSON, 53 Years, Niagara Falls

Susan CUVIELLO, 63 Years, Niagara Falls

Nicholas RUTTE, 37 Years, Feversham

Joseph Steven SARCINO, 38 Years, Niagara Falls

Brian MCGUIRE, 56 Years, Springwater

Douglas MILLER, 67 Years, Welland

Juan Felipe BARRERA SANCHEZ, 28 Years, London

Christopher Brian JURAS, 29 Years, Niagara Falls

Jeremy Brian HAMM, 43 Years, Niagara on the Lake

Scott James REMPEL, 33 Years, Welland

Casey J FRANIC, 40 Years, Thorold

Mazin Tarig SHAKIR, 20 Years, Buffalo

Concetta Francis GUALTIERI, 50 Years, Niagara Falls