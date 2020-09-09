NRP charge 5 people with impaired driving between August 31st - September 6th
Niagara Regional Police charged 5 people with impaired driving between August 31st and September 6th.
The following people have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Benjamin J. J. BENARD 35 years, Niagara Falls
Christopher R. CLARKE 43 years, St. Catharines
Joseph P. SCHIRRU 46 years, Welland
Megan M. MAILHOT 31 years, Fort Erie
Jesse L. BOUDREAU 29 years, Welland
The Niagara Regional Police Service is committed to reducing impaired driving offences through education and the apprehension of offenders through enforcement programs like R.I.D.E. Impaired driving is still the leading cause of criminal deaths in Canada and affects thousands of lives every year.
