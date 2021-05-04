NRP charge 6 with impaired driving between April 26 - May 2

Six people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between April 26th and May 2, 2021.

The NRP reports the names of people charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Brett W. ENGLAND 30 years, Grimsby

Bryan J. BURKE 35 years, Niagara Falls

Antonio SCHMITT 47 years, Brantford

Jake W. A. MARTINS 25 years, Niagara Falls

Robert A. LYDEN 51 years, Hamilton

Adam E. FRASER 37 years, Welland