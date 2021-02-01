iHeartRadio
NRP charge five people with impaired driving between January 11th - 17th

CKTB-News- Impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police have included five names on their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

The latest list covers charged from January 11th - January 17th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Sandahl K. SPOHR  29 years, London
Shannon M. BOOS  41 years, Welland
Margaret A. MAGEE  61 years, St. Catharines
Carl E. ELLSWORTH  36 years, Syracuse, NY
Yasemin SARARER  21 years, Niagara on the Lake

