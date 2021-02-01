NRP charge five people with impaired driving between January 11th - 17th

Niagara Regional Police have included five names on their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

The latest list covers charged from January 11th - January 17th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Sandahl K. SPOHR 29 years, London

Shannon M. BOOS 41 years, Welland

Margaret A. MAGEE 61 years, St. Catharines

Carl E. ELLSWORTH 36 years, Syracuse, NY

Yasemin SARARER 21 years, Niagara on the Lake