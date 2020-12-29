iHeartRadio
NRP charge four motorists with impaired driving between December 21 - 27

CKTB-News- Impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police charged four motorists with impaired driving between December 21 - December 27.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.           

William R. HIPKISS 53 years, St. Catharines
James D. MCGREEGHAN 39 years, Niagara Falls
Marco R. LACROIX 51 years, St. Catharines
Andrew R. HINCHCLIFFE 25 years, St. Catharines

