NRP charge North York man with sexual assault of woman in her 80s

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a North York man as part of a sexual assault investigation.

The investigation began last month after a woman in her 80s said she was assaulted in Lincoln after meeting up with a man she met through Zoosk.

The man had identified himself at 77 year old 'Hag' and requested a meet-up after gaining the woman's trust.

Officers say when they met in person, she was sexually assaulted.

Police arrested 38 year old Ahmed Hagras in Niagara Falls today, charging him with sexual assault, failing to comply with a probation order, and obstructing justice.

Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Hagras was known to use the sites Zoosk and Our Time under the name 'Hag.'

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009363.