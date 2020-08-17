NRP charge Welland man after incident involving death threats

A 42 year old man is facing a slew of charges following an incident last week that involved an armed person making threats.

It happened around noon on Thursday in an area of Southworth Street and Ontario Road in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police say the victims in the incident were not injured nor were they actively in danger.

Jeffrey Labbe of Welland was arrested in connection to the incident and is facing charges of uttering death threats, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of probation.

He was remanded in custody following a bail hearing and is back in court today.

