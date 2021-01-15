NRP Chief appealing to Niagara residents to comply with stay at home order

Niagara's top cop is trying to ease concerns of those afraid of breaching the province's stay at home order.

The Province has notified police chiefs that officers won't have the authority to randomly stop people to ask them why they are out and about.

They also can't enter your home or randomly stop you driving to see if you're complying.

NRP Chief Bryan MacCulloch says police have to have a lawful reason to stop a motor vehicle or stop a person on the street.

He admits the legislation has loopholes and there are limitations to their authorities but he's hoping people do the right thing.

"We have typically 5 homicides a year, we have typically 20 fatalities a year that result from traffic collisions, so if you take those numbers it would take ten years to get to the number of deaths we've experienced so far from COVID. So again, that's the reason why the stay at home order has been put in place. We are going to be appealing to the good conscience of idividuals in our community to do the right thing."

MacCulloch says where necessary the NRP will engage in enforcement.

