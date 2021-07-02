NRP Chief sends condolences following death of Toronto officer at city hall

Niagara's Police Chief has sent condolences following the death of a Toronto Police officer.

Chief Bryan MacCulloch says the tragic death of Constable Jeffrey Northrup weighs heavy on us all.

He says members of the NRP are grieving with their colleagues at the Toronto Police Service and stand in support of his family and friends through this incredibly difficult time.

Officials say Constable Northrup was killed overnight in the parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Police say the 31-year veteran of the service was intentionally struck by a vehicle after responding to a 9-1-1 call about a robbery in progress.

One suspect has been arrested. Another plainclothes officer was also injured and sent to hospital but she has since been released.