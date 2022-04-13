NRP getting $73,000 to support victims of trafficking and partner violence

Niagara Regional Police will be getting $73,000 in provincial funds to support victims of human trafficking and intimate partner violence.

The grant will help officers identify and support victims of human trafficking through police and community collaboration.

"Our government has prioritized the fight against intimate partner violence and human trafficking," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "We are providing key supports to law enforcement partners to crack down on violent offenders and traffickers in communities in Niagara and across the province. To survivors and those being trafficked - we hear you and will continue to do what is needed to protect and support you."

"The Niagara Regional Police Service continues to work with our partner agencies in the Niagara Region in the fight against human trafficking," said Chief of Police, Bryan MacCulloch. "Violence will not be tolerated within our community. This funding will allow our Service to better serve and protect some of our most vulnerable members while also working to prevent them from victimization in the first place."