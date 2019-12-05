iHeartRadio
NRP hosting annual Chief's holiday breakfast

CKTB - NEWS - Chief's Holiday Breakfast

Here's your chance to have breakfast with the Chief.

Niagara Regional Police Chief  Bryan MacCulloch is hosting the annual Chief's Christmas Breakfast this morning from 8:00 until 11:00 at police headquarters on Valleyway in Niagara Falls.

Breakfast is $10.00 and is open to one and all.

All proceeds will go to support local families in need through Community Care.

Wear a Santa hat for a chance to win a prize.

