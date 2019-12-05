NRP hosting annual Chief's holiday breakfast
Here's your chance to have breakfast with the Chief.
Niagara Regional Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch is hosting the annual Chief's Christmas Breakfast this morning from 8:00 until 11:00 at police headquarters on Valleyway in Niagara Falls.
Breakfast is $10.00 and is open to one and all.
All proceeds will go to support local families in need through Community Care.
Wear a Santa hat for a chance to win a prize.
