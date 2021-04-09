NRP identify the body of a man discovered at the side of the road in Niagara-On-The-Lake

Niagara Regional Police are identifying a man recently found deceased at the side of the road in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Officers say they body of 40 year old Matthew Wilson of Niagara-On-The-Lake was discovered in the Lakeshore Road area near McNab Road at 7:18 a.m. Monday.

As part of the investigation, detectives also identified the driver of a Ford F150 that was travelling eastbound, but have not publicly released the name.

They believe the driver hit Wilson with the passenger side of the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.