NRP include eight drivers in latest impaired driving list

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of drivers facing impaired driving charges.

Between September 21st and September 27th, eight people were charged.



The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.



James E. SORGE 52 years, Port Colborne

James P. MCGAW 24 years, Niagara Falls

Maxine R. MCLELLAN 33 years, Grimsby

Christian R. BRADFORD 49 years, Niagara Falls

Christopher J. VENNELL 36 years, Port Colborne

Cinthia J. WILLICK 56 years, Fort Erie

Anthony J. TAYLOR 51 years, Niagara Falls

Karin M. OAKES 49 years, Niagara Falls