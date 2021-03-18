NRP investigate reports of suspicious man talking to St. Catharines girl

Niagara Regional Police are investigating reports of a suspicious man talking to a 13 year old girl in St. Catharines.

Officers were told the man approached the girl in front of an Avondale in the Valour Way and Rockwood Avenue area between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man with a moustache driving a dark pickup truck.

At the time he wore dark sunglasses, a black shell jacket, and black jeans.

Anyone with security cameras in the area is asked to review footage and contact the NRP if they notice anything suspicious.

