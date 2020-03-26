NRP investigating following sexual assault in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a 20 year old woman was sexually assaulted in St. Catharines.

Police say event occurred this morning between 8:30-9:00am at St. Patrick Park.

She was walking north bound through the park on the Terry Fox Trail when she says an unknown man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

She turned around and yelled at him, and he ran away.

The suspect is described as white, with a thin build, and between 30-35 years old.

He was wearing a jacket and jeans.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to take a look at surveillance footage for a man fitting that description or anything suspicious in the time period before or after the offence.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Constable Matthew Catherwood at 905-688-4111 ext. 9399.