NRP investigating overnight St. Catharines shooting
Niagara Regional Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened in St. Catharines last night.
They were called to the area of Niagara Street and Church Street at 12:50am this morning.
They found an 18 year old male victim, who was transported to local hospital with minor injuries.
Police do not have a suspect description, but believe this was a targeted attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9482
