NRP investigating overnight St. Catharines shooting

Niagara Regional Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened in St. Catharines last night.

They were called to the area of Niagara Street and Church Street at 12:50am this morning.

They found an 18 year old male victim, who was transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description, but believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9482