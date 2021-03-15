NRP investigating several incidents of vandalism to vehicles in St. Catharines

Police in St. Catharines are looking into vandalism to several cars after residents woke to find cars parked in their driveways had been damaged overnight.

NRP officers say seven unrelated vehicles had windows smashed out and items stolen from inside.

The vehicles were parked at homes on Rodman Street, Colbey Street, Maple Street, and Water Street.

Anyone with security cameras is asked to review footage between 12 a.m. - 5 a.m. on March 10th and report anything suspicious.

While the investigation continues, the public is being asked to be vigilant for any suspicious overnight activity.

NRP officials note these incidents are similar to acts of vandalism reported in Grimsby.