NRP investigating two distraction thefts at Grimsby grocery stores

In the first incident on December 14, a female victim was followed back to her car in the Sobey's parking lot. While she loaded the items into her vehicle a female suspect asked her a 'distraction' question.

When the victim looked back at the cart her wallet had been stolen.

Two days later, a male suspect targetted a woman while shopping at the Grimsby Food Basics. While she was taking something off the shelf, the suspect stole her purse and contents.

In both cases, the victims' credit cards were used to make purchases and cash withdrawals.

Police believe both thefts are connected and they're looking for at least two males and one female.

The female suspect is described as 35-45 years old with a heavy build wearing thick, black-rimmed glasses.

A male suspect is 35-45 years old, 5'6" with a short beard and mustache.

The second male suspect seen in the photo is between 55-70, 5'9" with short grey hair and distinctive large eyebrows.