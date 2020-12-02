NRP issue public safety warning about new scam involving a taxi

Niagara Police are issuing a public safety warning about an ongoing taxi scam that's been making its way throughout the GTHA .

The scam starts with two suspects, one posing as a taxi driver and the other as a customer.

The two pretend to have a loud argument, with the driver refusing to take the customers cash for the fare because of COVID-19.

The fake customer then approaches a victim asks them to pay the fare with a debit card in exchange for the cash.

The victim’s debit card payment is processed by the driver, who takes note of the PIN.

The driver returns a different bank card to the victim and the victim gets the cash.

The fraudsters then use the victim’s debit card and PIN.

If you have been a victim of a scam and experienced a financial loss, please call the Niagara Regional Police Service non-emergency number at 905-688-4111 "dispatch" to report it.

If you have been a victim however did not experience a financial loss, please report it by calling Phonebusters at 1-888-495-8501 or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

