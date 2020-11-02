NRP kick off Crime Prevention Week

Niagara Regional Police have kicked off Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week.

It runs from November 1 to 7, 2020 and is dedicated to preventing crimes before they happen.

The NRP issued this statement:

"During difficult times such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, so many people in our community feel anxious. That’s why it is especially important during these times to come together to prevent crimes before they start. Many crimes are preventable and Crime Prevention Week is a great opportunity for Ontarians to think about what they can do to keep their families, neighborhoods, schools and workplaces safe from criminal activities.

Ontario communities are among the safest in the world. But community safety and well-being takes hard work and collaboration. That’s why the Niagara Regional Police Service is proud to partner with government, community leaders, young people, and businesses to prevent crime throughout our communities."