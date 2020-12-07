NRP locate stolen vehicle, charge two people

Two people are facing charges after one of Niagara's R.I.D.E officers, on their way to a weekend checkpoint in St. Catharines, pulled over a grey Hyundai driving erratically.

A check on the vehicle found it was reported stolen in St. Catharines late last month.

As a result, police charged 32 year old Trevor McCord-Poole of no fixed address with possession of property obtained by a crime, driving while prohibited and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He's being held in custory for a bail hearing tomorrow.

Police also charged 22 year old Michelle Serena Tetu of St. Catharines who was a passenger in the car with possession of property obtained by a crime.

She was released with a futrue court date.

