NRP looking for second suspect in connection with property crimes investigation

Niagara Regional Police are now looking for a second suspect in connection with a number of property crimes involving a stolen white pickup truck.

The investigation started at the end of August, including an incident where a suspect driving dangerously failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

Officers are looking for a 6 foot tall white man, approximately 50 years old, with a muscular build. He is described as mainly bald with a dark beard.

The stolen truck and some property were recovered with the help of Hamilton Police on September 2nd.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 30 year old Douglas Funke in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the new suspect or the whereabouts of Funke is urged to contact police.

