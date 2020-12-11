NRP looking for suspect in pair of robberies in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another after a couple of robberies in the region.
The first incident took place on Tuesday when the Gales Gas Bar on St. Paul Street west was robbed, the second incident happened at the Circle K on Thorold Stone Road in Niagara Falls.
In both cases, the suspects presented a firearm and demanded cash and items from the stores before fleeing on foot.
NRP were able to arrest 31 year old Andrew Windsor of St. Catharines who is facing a slew of charges including robbery, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon.
He was being held in custody of a bail hearing.
Police are still looking for a second suspect identified as 20 year old Austin Horner of no fixed address.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
