NRP looking for unused commercial space to host training later this month

The Niagara Regional Police Service is looking for unused commercial space to host a temporary training facility later this month.

The facility will be used to train new recruits who are returning from the Ontario Police College today.

After graduating from the Ontario Police College, new recruits spend an additional 4 weeks at the NRP's Training Unit.

The police force is looking for an unused commercial business space, during daytime hours between August 20th and August 27th.

Should any property owners be willing to assist, they are asked to contact Constable Chad Davidson or Constable Ronald Traub of the Training Unit at 905-688-4111, extension #1023400.