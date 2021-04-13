NRP looking for witnesses and surveillance footage as part of St. Catharines homicide investigation

Niagara Regional Police are asking for witnesses and surveillance footage as a homicide investigation continues.

Officials discovered a 32 year old man with gunshot wounds in the Glendale Ave and Marsdale Drive area of St. Catharines yesterday around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Detectives are still on scene this morning looking for witnesses or footage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In particular, police are looking for footage including a dark blue or black four door E- or S-Class model Mercedes Benz and a 4 door grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck with the word 'Rebel' written on the side.

The truck's licence plate reads BE 95676.

Officers also want to see footage from the area containing two 6 foot tall black men with slim builds. They were last seen walking south on Marsdale toward Glendale.

A man has been taken into custody as part of the investigation, but no word on charges at this time.

Officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.