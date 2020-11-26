NRP looking for witnesses to a pedestrian/vehicle crash in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for witnesses to a collision yesterday in St. Catharines involving a senior pedestrian and a vehicle.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Carlton Street and Grantham Avenue.

Police say an 83 year old man was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The victim was transported to an out of region hospital, with life threatening injuries.

A St. Catharines man driving the vehicle was not hurt.

So far no charges have been laid as the matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

