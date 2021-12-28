NRP looking to identify suspect in Smithville carjacking

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a carjacking in the area of Cherry Avenue and Jane Street in Smithville.

It happened Sunday morning around 8:15 a.m.

Police say a woman confronted a man attempting to get into her vehicle after it was left running and unlocked in a residential driveway.

She was pushed to the ground and the suspect took off in her white 2018 Hyundai Tucson. The vehicle, with Ontario license plate CENL567, has not been located.

Police are looking a 20-to-30-year-old man. He's about 5'9" with short black hair.

Police say he may be connected to a gray four door BMW with black rims that had been in the area prior to and during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009023 or Crimestoppers.