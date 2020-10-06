NRP looking to talk to drivers after death in Pelham

Niagara Regional Police continue to search for information after a death in Pelham.

Drivers travelling on Highway 20 between Balfour Street and Cream Street on Friday, October 2nd between 2 a.m. - 3 a.m. are asked to contact detectives as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers are looking into the death of 74 year old Earl Clapp.

NRP Detectives believe he may have interrupted an attempted trailer theft on his property on Centre Street before 2:41 a.m. on October 2nd.

They believe Clapp was hit and dragged by the driver of a vehicle as they fled north on Centre Street and then west on Highway 20.

Officers were called to the Cream Street area and discovered Clapp suffering from serious injuries. He died on scene.

Drivers who were in the area are asked to call the Niagara Regional Police Homicide Unit at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 9134.