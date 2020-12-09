NRP make arrest in suspected human trafficking case

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a suspected Human Trafficking incident in Niagara Falls.

36 year old Branden Fraser of no fixed address has been charged with trafficking in a person, material benefit from trafficking and sexual services, and assault.

He's currently being held in custody for a bail hearing today.

The investigation started after police were called to a Thorold Stone Road business on Sunday morning to help a 19 year old woman found in distress.

