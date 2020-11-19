NRP make arrests in department store thefts
Two people are facing a slew of charges in connection to department store thefts in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police stopping an erratic driver last night and discovered a passenger in the back seat of the car buried in what appeared to be department store merchandise.
Police also determined the licence plate attached to the car involved was not meant for that car.
23 year old Sasha Annette Smith of Niagara on the Lake and 22 year old MacKenzie Terrence Benard of Thorold are both facing a variety of charges including possession of property
obtained by a crime, theft under $5,000. Smith is also facing additional charges under the highway traffic act.
NRP recovered property consisting of clothing, small appliances, kitchen related items and food.
The estimated value of the recovered items is $3450.
Smith and Benard were released from custody with a future court date.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at 905-688-4111, extension 2200.
