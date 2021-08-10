NRP offering residents who are deaf and hard of hearing cards to better communicate with officers
Niagara Regional Police have partnered with Canadian Hearing Services to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing communicate with officers.
A placard has been created for officers to keep in their cruisers or on them, that can be used when communicating with a member of the deaf or hard of hearing community.
In addition to the placard, officers can also access professional interpretation (Sign language) services on any device with an internet connection.
Members of the public who are part of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing community will be able to pick a placard at the NRP's front desks.
These placards can be provided to the public to keep on them, or in their vehicle to advise officers that they are Deaf/Hard of Hearing.
-
Council Recap August 10 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikWhat happened at council last night? Welland House Hotel owners have submitted a request for a demolition permit. What about aquatic facilities and outdoor pools? Lowering the speed limit to 40km/h
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 10 - DR. KARIM ALISeymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines to transition into smaller vaccination clinic. US border is open to vaccinated people. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
view from the drive thru - Judge adds COVID-19 vaccine condition to man's probationview from the drive thru - Judge adds COVID-19 vaccine condition to man's probation