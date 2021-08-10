NRP offering residents who are deaf and hard of hearing cards to better communicate with officers

Niagara Regional Police have partnered with Canadian Hearing Services to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing communicate with officers.

A placard has been created for officers to keep in their cruisers or on them, that can be used when communicating with a member of the deaf or hard of hearing community.

In addition to the placard, officers can also access professional interpretation (Sign language) services on any device with an internet connection.

Members of the public who are part of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing community will be able to pick a placard at the NRP's front desks.

These placards can be provided to the public to keep on them, or in their vehicle to advise officers that they are Deaf/Hard of Hearing.

Click here to get your card.