NRP officer charged with assault following fight at gas station in Thorold

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been charged with assault following an off-duty incident.

On February 27th, 2021, officers were called to a disturbance involving two men at a gas station in Thorold.

Earlier today, as a result of that investigation, Constable Josh Wood, a 1-year member of the Service currently assigned to Uniform Patrol was arrested.

He has been charged with assault.

The incident occurred while the officer was off duty resulting in minor injuries to an adult male.

Wood was released from custody on a Form 10 Undertaking with a future court date.

In accordance with the Police Service Act of Ontario, at this time, Constable Wood has been suspended with pay.