NRP officer involved in Niagara Falls crash

A Niagara Regional Police officer and another driver suffered minor injuries after a crash in Niagara Falls.

NRP officials say the officer was responding to a call just after 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon when the collision happened in the Stanley Ave and Ferry Street area.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the police at (905) 688-4111, ext 1022200.