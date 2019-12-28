NRP planning RIDE checks for New Years Eve
As locals plan to ring in the New Year, and a new decade, Niagara Regional Police are reminding people to not drink and drive.
NRP plan to continue their weekly RIDE checks into early January, including on New Year's Eve night.
Last week, the NRP's Festive RIDE campaign ran checkpoints in Welland and St. Catharines, stopping about 450 vehicles.
The message for those attending social events is to drink responsibly and have a plan to arrive home safely, whether it is with a designated driver, by calling a taxi or using public transit.
