NRP release latest alleged impaired drivers list

13 people are facing impaired driving charges as Niagara Regional Police release its latest list.

The alleged criminal impaired driving offences took place between April 6-19th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Simone R. GREENWOOD 46 years, Welland

Kirk E. D. ALTON 43 years, Lincoln

Abdelmuneim E. ABDALLA 32 years, Niagara Falls

Gerald K. SUMMERS 50 years, St. Catharines

Dawson W. STAFFORD 21 years, West Lincoln

Jordan A. ANTONIO 28 years, Niagara Falls

Angela L. GRASSA 29 years, Niagara Falls

Sandra M. BALL 43 years, St. Catharines

Darryl J. WHITE 38 years, Niagara on the Lake

Colleen J. KELLY 42 years, Niagara Falls

Marin SAJBERT 58 years, Niagara Falls

Kevin D. KNOX 30 years, Pelham

Cedryk L. DESCHATELETS 28 years, Port Colborne