NRP release latest list of drivers facing impaired charges
14 people are on the NRP's list of alleged impaired drivers.
The charges were laid between June 15 - 28th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Jacqueline E. READ 27 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Tyler J. KYLE 39 years, Welland
Lonnie J. DAVIS 28 years, Welland
Alexander M. KOLISNYK 22 years, Wainfleet
Norwood B. FARR 53 years, Lowbanks
Emily E. BRUHIER 43 years, St. Catharines
Douglas J. W. ESTEY 44 years, St. Catharines
Hilton P. WHYTE 52 years, St. Catharines
Douglas M. DOBROCKY 28 years, Pelham
Bosco I. EDWARDS 30 years, Scarborough
Amanda L. VRIEND 27 years, Wainfleet
Michael J. GILL 30 years, Port Colborne
Douglas R. MCPHERSON 70 years, North York
Christopher S. WEAGANT 29 years, Fort Erie
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEKTim talks with Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University Marvin Ryder.
-
Are people still going to hotels?Tim is joined by Brian Vaughan, Global Account Manager for Choice Hotels Canada, to tell us about the impact Covid-19 is having on the hotel industry.
-
Retail Before, During, and After COVID-19Author of "Retail Before, During, and After COVID-19" Bruce Winder joins Tim to talk about his book and what things will look like after the pandemic.