NRP release latest list of drivers facing impaired charges

14 people are on the NRP's list of alleged impaired drivers.

The charges were laid between June 15 - 28th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jacqueline E. READ 27 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Tyler J. KYLE 39 years, Welland

Lonnie J. DAVIS 28 years, Welland

Alexander M. KOLISNYK 22 years, Wainfleet

Norwood B. FARR 53 years, Lowbanks

Emily E. BRUHIER 43 years, St. Catharines

Douglas J. W. ESTEY 44 years, St. Catharines

Hilton P. WHYTE 52 years, St. Catharines

Douglas M. DOBROCKY 28 years, Pelham

Bosco I. EDWARDS 30 years, Scarborough

Amanda L. VRIEND 27 years, Wainfleet

Michael J. GILL 30 years, Port Colborne

Douglas R. MCPHERSON 70 years, North York

Christopher S. WEAGANT 29 years, Fort Erie