NRP release latest list of motorists charged with impaired driving
Between December 14th - December 20th the following individuals were charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample
Allan C. HANSEN 41 years, Fort Erie
Glenn E. MYREE 48 years, Niagara Falls NY
Ashley N. MACMEEKIN 31 years, Welland
Ontario Government to Lockdown the Province on Boxing Day/new COVID-19 Variant ConcerningTim Denis Speaks with Dr. Karim AliDirector, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness Niagara Health regarding Boxing Day lockdown and new COVID-19 variant concerning
Expropriation of Land Controversy in WellaMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident regarding the expropriation of her land in Welland
Poinsettias for Project ShareMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Bongers - Owner Country Basket Garden Centre regarding Poinsettias for Project Share