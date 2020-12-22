iHeartRadio
NRP release latest list of motorists charged with impaired driving

CKTB - NEWS - Impaired

Between December 14th - December 20th the following individuals were charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample

Allan C. HANSEN 41 years, Fort Erie
Glenn E. MYREE 48 years, Niagara Falls NY
Ashley N. MACMEEKIN 31 years, Welland
 

