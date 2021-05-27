NRP release latest list of people charged with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police say 13 people were charged with impaired driving charges between May 10-23.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Robert George HOLLORAN, 59 years, Welland

Larry GARDER, 65 years, Niagara Falls

Christopher Michael CLARIDGE, 28 years, St. Catharines

John Paul WAWZKIEWICZ, 54 years, Niagara Falls

Jason WANNANAKER, 46 years, St. Catharines

Michelle Renee GUENTHER, 21 years, Niagara Falls

Sean MCGEE, 47 years, Niagara Falls

Salina Kristen SCOTT, 43 years, St. Catharines

Chad B LAVERDURE-MOORE, 25 years, Niagara Falls

Jason LEBLANC, 40 years, Welland

Kyle MURPHY, 28 Years, St. Catharines

Adam MACH, 28 Years, Niagara Falls

Angus A MACKAY, 30 years, Fort Erie