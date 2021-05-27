NRP release latest list of people charged with impaired driving
Niagara Regional Police say 13 people were charged with impaired driving charges between May 10-23.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Robert George HOLLORAN, 59 years, Welland
Larry GARDER, 65 years, Niagara Falls
Christopher Michael CLARIDGE, 28 years, St. Catharines
John Paul WAWZKIEWICZ, 54 years, Niagara Falls
Jason WANNANAKER, 46 years, St. Catharines
Michelle Renee GUENTHER, 21 years, Niagara Falls
Sean MCGEE, 47 years, Niagara Falls
Salina Kristen SCOTT, 43 years, St. Catharines
Chad B LAVERDURE-MOORE, 25 years, Niagara Falls
Jason LEBLANC, 40 years, Welland
Kyle MURPHY, 28 Years, St. Catharines
Adam MACH, 28 Years, Niagara Falls
Angus A MACKAY, 30 years, Fort Erie
