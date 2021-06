NRP release latest list of people charged with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police say 7 people were charged with impaired driving charges between June 14-20.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Kristin B. FLETCHER 25 years, Niagara Falls

Kirsty B. GOODMAN-MEEBOER 25 years, Hamilton

Rubayet I. JOY 23 years, London

Geoffery S. OVERHOLT 29 years, Fort Erie

Zayd A.-M. SIDDIQUI 30 years, Etobicoke

Edward C. ZELDENRUST 47 years, Wainfleet

Robert J. GAGNE 32 years, Niagara Falls