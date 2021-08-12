NRP release latest list of people charged with impaired driving
Niagara Regional Police releasing the list of names of people charged with impaired driving between July 19th and August 8th of 2021.
Over 20 people were charged during that period.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Marais K. C. WALPOLE 22 years, Lowbanks
Roger J. JONGERDEN 30 years, West Lincoln
Jenna F. MORRIS 31 years, St. Catharines
Kelly A. REID 45 years, Burlington
Jeffrey S. MCQUEEN 56 years, Niagara Falls
Kimberly S. DANNA 33 years, Buffalo NY
Nadine S. GUPPY 40 years, St. Catharines
Michael R. STICKLAND 26 years, Fort Erie
Stephen J. CYMBA 31 years, Niagara Falls
Feisal A. ALI 31 years, Toronto
Ryan M. LABELLE 22 years, Niagara Falls
Bonnie A. FRIESEN 45 years, Pelham
Simon A. PENA 50 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Michael BLACKMON 34 years, Buffalo NY
Erin SAUDELLI 25 years, Grimsby
Demian ZUBIRI ALVAREZ 37 years, North York
Tyler J. VAN GELDER 39 years, St. Catharines
Haydn Q. DERUITER 25 years, Port Colborne
Scott W. PALMAN 51 years, Fort Erie
Brent V. M. STAATS 37 years, No Fixed Abode
Ashley V. S. LEPERA 29 years, No Fixed Abode
Joshua B. J. NUGTEREN 25 years, St. Catharines
Kyle K. COOK 32 years, Schomberg