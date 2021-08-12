NRP release latest list of people charged with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police releasing the list of names of people charged with impaired driving between July 19th and August 8th of 2021.

Over 20 people were charged during that period.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Marais K. C. WALPOLE 22 years, Lowbanks

Roger J. JONGERDEN 30 years, West Lincoln

Jenna F. MORRIS 31 years, St. Catharines

Kelly A. REID 45 years, Burlington

Jeffrey S. MCQUEEN 56 years, Niagara Falls

Kimberly S. DANNA 33 years, Buffalo NY

Nadine S. GUPPY 40 years, St. Catharines

Michael R. STICKLAND 26 years, Fort Erie

Stephen J. CYMBA 31 years, Niagara Falls

Feisal A. ALI 31 years, Toronto

Ryan M. LABELLE 22 years, Niagara Falls

Bonnie A. FRIESEN 45 years, Pelham

Simon A. PENA 50 years, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Michael BLACKMON 34 years, Buffalo NY

Erin SAUDELLI 25 years, Grimsby

Demian ZUBIRI ALVAREZ 37 years, North York

Tyler J. VAN GELDER 39 years, St. Catharines

Haydn Q. DERUITER 25 years, Port Colborne

Scott W. PALMAN 51 years, Fort Erie

Brent V. M. STAATS 37 years, No Fixed Abode

Ashley V. S. LEPERA 29 years, No Fixed Abode

Joshua B. J. NUGTEREN 25 years, St. Catharines

Kyle K. COOK 32 years, Schomberg