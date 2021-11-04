NRP release list of people charged with impaired driving between Oct 25-31
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.
Six people were charged between October 25th and October 31st.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Joseph M. KRAJCOVIC, 44 years, Welland
Aaron T. OBRIEN, 24 years, St. Catharines
Margaret E. BALCERZAK, 27 years, Medina, New York
Paul D. WRIGHT, 58 years, Welland
Jackson E. ERB, 25 years, St. Catharines
Marcus E. STOCKWELL, 18 years, Belle River
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Nov 4Doug Ford announces a $15.00 minimum wage for workers as of January 1, 2022. The minimum wage had increased by 10 cents per hour on October 1, 2021. Transport Canada announced that eight regional airports including Hamilton and Waterloo could be open to arriving and departing international flights before the end of November. Matt talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
AM Roundtable - Lucas Spinosa, Mike Balsom and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Lucas Spinosa, Mike Balsom and Glen McCann
-