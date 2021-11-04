NRP release list of people charged with impaired driving between Oct 25-31

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Six people were charged between October 25th and October 31st.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Joseph M. KRAJCOVIC, 44 years, Welland

Aaron T. OBRIEN, 24 years, St. Catharines

Margaret E. BALCERZAK, 27 years, Medina, New York

Paul D. WRIGHT, 58 years, Welland

Jackson E. ERB, 25 years, St. Catharines

Marcus E. STOCKWELL, 18 years, Belle River