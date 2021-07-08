NRP release new photo and offer increased reward in Fort Erie double murder investigation

The Niagara Regional Police are doubling the reward as they continue to try to solve a double murder in Fort Erie.

Previously the NRP offered $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of 20 year old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18 year old Christine Crooks of Toronto.

The reward is now $100,000.

The investigation into the deaths of the women began after shots rang out near an Air BnB property in Fort Erie during the early morning hours of January 19th. The bodies of the two women were discovered inside the home with obvious signs of trauma, including gunshot wounds.

So far, detectives have determined a group of people from outside the region were at the rental for a birthday party, but everyone had left before police arrived. Police are also releasing a picture taken within the rental property in the hopes of identifying two people who were at the party.

Staff Sergeant Steve Magistrale says investigators have identified most of the people who were at the rental that night. He says some of the people have provided valuable information, but others are refusing to cooperate.

Anyone with information or evidence related to the investigation is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.

A video with new information can be viewed on Vimeo.