NRP release new photos after a senior's rings were stolen

Niagara Regional Police are looking for information on a dark coloured mini van as they investigate the robbery of an 88 year old man.

The Niagara Falls robbery happened on May 23rd, and although police were originally looking for information on a different van, they have since ruled it out.

Now they have released photos of a dark coloured mini van with white lettering on the side window in the hopes of gaining more information.

Members of the public are also asked to be on the lookout for the victim's stolen rings: one yellow gold band with three diamonds in a straight line on the front, and another yellow gold men's ring with a square top and 9-11 small diamonds on the front.