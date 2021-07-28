NRP release photos as part of investigation into suspicious woman at Sunset Beach

Niagara Regional Police are releasing photos of a woman they believe approached a three year old boy at Sunset Beach.

Officers were called to the beach in St. Catharines on Saturday for reports of a suspicious person.

An NRP investigation revealed a woman was at the beach with her 3 year old son when the boy was approached by the unknown woman.

She is described as Middle Eastern, approximately 25 - 39 year old with a medium build and long black hair falling to the middle of her back. At the time she wore a grey t-shirt and grey jegging shorts.

She was accompanied by two other women also described as Middle Eastern and in the same age range.

The first friend has a medium build and wore her long black hair tied up in a bun. At the time she was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The second friend has a thin build and long, fluffy black hair tied up in a ponytail. She wore a tie-dye tank top and jean shorts.