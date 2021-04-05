NRP's Operation Loud and Clear cracking down on unnecessarily loud vehicles
Niagara Regional Police will be cracking down on drivers with unnecessarily loud vehicles.
Operation Loud and Clear will be running until September 1st, focusing on vehicles with no muffler, improperly modified mufflers, or any other noise concern.
During a similar blitz last September, officers issued 52 provincial offence notices in Niagara Falls and Niagara-On-The-Lake.
NRP officials say the campaign is in response to complaints from the public.
