NRP save dog from hot car in Niagara Falls

A 62 year old St. Catharines man is facing a charge of causing undue suffering to an animal after leaving his pet in his car during the scorching heat this week.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Dorchester Road and Morrison Street in Niagara Falls around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigation revealed an English Bulldog had been left in a vehicle for about 45 minutes and appeared in distress due to the heat.

The windows were slightly open about 3-4 inches.

Police removed the dog from an unlocked door and gave it water and brought it into an air conditioned police cruiser to cool down.

The dog recovered quickly and the owner charged.